Education Minister expresses pride in dedication of students to the Inter Secondary Sports meet
The 2026 Inter-Secondary School Athletics Championship opened this morning with a Parade as students showcased their months of preparation.
Minister of Education, Hon. Phillip Jackson addressed the crowd, expressing pride in the students’ dedication and emphasizing the vital role of attendance.
The Minister recognized teachers, coaches, parents, and the wider community, underscoring that it takes a whole community to build champions.
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