NBC Radio’s Special Report – Thursday March 26th 2026

In today’s special report, we shine the spotlight on the Anglican Bishop of the Windward Islands the Right Reverend Leopold Friday, who was honoured at a special service on Wednesday.

The Service was held at the St. Georges Cathedral, Kingstown to commemorate the 20th Anniversary of the Consecration and Ordination of Bishop Friday, and his enthronement as the 14th Bishop of the Diocese of the Windward Islands.

Colvin Harry tells us more, in today’s special report.

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