ZHTF to celebrate it’s 10th Anniversary with Commemorative Launch and Dialogue next week

The Zero Hunger Trust Fund will be hosting a Commemorative Launch and Dialogue, at the UWI Global Campus, next week, as part of activities to celebrate its 10th anniversary

The event is slated for Wednesday April 1, with the theme ’10 Years of Impact: Positioning for the Decade of Systems Transformation’.

Speaking with NBC News, Communications Officer Jamila Soso-Vincent explained that the event, scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m, will highlight progress made in advancing national food security and provide a platform to prepare for the decade ahead.

Miss Soso-Vincent added that the event is designed to foster reflection, collaboration, and renewed commitment to ensuring that St. Vincent and the Grenadines continues to strengthen its food systems and safeguard the well-being of its citizens.

Miss Soso-Vincent says as part of the activities the Zero Hunger Trust Fund will be hosting a week of volunteerism.

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