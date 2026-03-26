Minister of Foreign Affairs, Trade, Investment and Diaspora Affairs, Hon Dwight Fitzgerald Bramble, is representing Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at the 14th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference (MC14) in Yaundé, Ya-OON-day Cameroon.

According to a press release, he leads the national delegation, including Director of Trade Okolo John-Patrick and Trade Officer Nicolette Dalton, participating in high-level discussions on investment, e-commerce, agriculture, fisheries, and WTO reform.

Minister Bramble serves as Co-Facilitator for the Investment Facilitation for Development Agreement, guiding dialogue on improving the global investment climate for developing nations and small island states.

His role highlights Saint Vincent and the Grenadines’ commitment to multilateral trade engagement and advancing sustainable economic growth and development.

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