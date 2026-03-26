Vincentian students are being encouraged to return home after completing their studies abroad, and contribute to national development.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, Hon. Lavern King, spoke of the importance of this issue, during a News Conference on Wednesday.

She disclosed that discussions were held with Vincentian students in Taiwan, during an official visit by a Vincentian delegation last week.

Minister King said discussions also focused on assisting students financially, through the soon to be established National Development Bank.

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