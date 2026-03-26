The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains committed to completing a state-of-the-art General Hospital at Arnos Vale, as close as possible to the agreed timeline.

That assurance was given by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Immigration and Disaster Management, Major the Hon, St. Clair Leacock.

Minister Leacock was providing an update on issues discussed during an official visit to the Republic of China, Taiwan last week, by a Vincentian delegation.

He disclosed that the Hospital Project was eight months behind schedule when the New Democratic Party came to Office, and is now about 12 months behind schedule.

The Deputy Prime Minister said focused discussions were held on the status of the project, during the visit to Taiwan.

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