The Centre for Enterprise Development Incorporated (CED) will wrap up its Community Programme for Entrepreneurship Development (CPED) workshop in Georgetown today.

The one-week developmental workshop for entrepreneurs was held as part of the Unlocking Opportunities Through Climate Change Initiatives project.

Project Co-ordinator, Keisha Phillips said the workshops will continue in April.

Miss Phillips appealed to persons who register for the programs to ensure that they attend the sessions.

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