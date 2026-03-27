CED wraps up CPED workshop in Georgetown
The Centre for Enterprise Development Incorporated (CED) will wrap up its Community Programme for Entrepreneurship Development (CPED) workshop in Georgetown today.
The one-week developmental workshop for entrepreneurs was held as part of the Unlocking Opportunities Through Climate Change Initiatives project.
Project Co-ordinator, Keisha Phillips said the workshops will continue in April.
Miss Phillips appealed to persons who register for the programs to ensure that they attend the sessions.
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