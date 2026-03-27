Minister Shallow outlines efforts to boost SVG’s tourism competitiveness regionally and globally

Minister of Tourism Dr. Hon Kishore Shallow says steps are being taken to enhance the competitiveness of St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a tourism destination.

Dr. Shallow said these steps include a recent retreat and a stakeholder meeting, which are expected to play a significant role in shaping the future of the nation’s tourism sector.

Speaking on NBC Radio’s Face to Face program this week, Minister Shallow explained that the sessions brought together taxi operators, hoteliers, restaurateurs, and other businesses, with the aim of fostering a shared vision for growth.

Minister Shallow noted that, while the local tourism sector is still maturing, these collaborative efforts will help position the country to compete regionally and globally, ensuring a more resilient and sustainable tourism product.

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