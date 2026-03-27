UK High Commissioner urges Vincentians in the Diaspora to register for the upcoming Diaspora Outreach Programme

High Commissioner of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to the United Kingdom, His Excellency JM Brereton Horne is encouraging Vincentians in the Diaspora to register to participate in the upcoming Diaspora Outreach Programme being co-ordinated by this country’s Investment Promotions Agency Invest SVG.

The initiative, launched in 2025, involves the hosting of a series of conferences geared towards generating Foreign Direct Investment for the country, through Vincentians living abroad.

High Commissioner Horne says the Diaspora Outreach Programme will travel to the United Kingdom on April 19th and participants will have an opportunity to engage directly with government officials, financial institutions, and private sector leaders.

He says the sessions will allow the participants to gain insight into investment opportunities across agriculture, tourism, ICT, real estate, the creative economy, and more.

The High Commissioner says registration is open for the United Kingdom leg of the programme dubbed “Home Is Where The Heart Is” and he is encouraging Vincentians in the U.K, to register and be part of the event on April 19th.

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