CWSA urges business places to take responsibility for proper waste disposal

The Solid Waste Management Unit, within the Central Water and Sewerage Authority, CWSA, is urging local businesses to take responsibility for the proper disposal of their garbage.

Public Relations and Marketing Manager at the CWSA, Joan Ryan- Da Silva, reminded business owners that by law they are required to manage their own waste, as this is not a service provided by the Solid Waste Management Unit.

Mrs. Ryan-DaSilva stressed that responsible waste management is not only a legal obligation but also a civic duty, urging businesses to play their part in protecting the environment and supporting national efforts to maintain a cleaner St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

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