The 2026 Agriculture and Fisheries Census is being conducted here under the legal framework of the Agriculture and Fisheries Census Act, which mandates the collection of national data on farming, livestock, and fisheries to guide policy and resource allocation.

That’s according to National Co-ordinator of the 2026 Agriculture and Fisheries Census Gatlin Roberts, who was speaking with the Agency for Public Information.

Miss Roberts confirmed that the census is being conducted under the Act, reinforcing its importance and legitimacy.

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