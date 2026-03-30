SVG Sailing Week 2026 sails off with a Junior Regatta

A Junior Regatta was held at Coconut Grove yesterday, as the 2026 edition of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Sailing Week officially got underway.

The activities are being held from March 29 to April 6.

Minister of Tourism Dr. Hon Kishore Shallow said the event can be a key driver for tourism growth, attracting international participants and bolstering hospitality, retail, and marine sectors.

He noted that with yacht crews arriving from across the globe, the festival is expected to provide a major economic surge, reinforcing the country’s status as a premier sailing destination.

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