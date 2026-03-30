SVG Association of Winnipeg makes donation to NBC’s National Medical Fund

The National Medical Fund, administered by the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) has received a donation of CAN$1,000.00 from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Association of Winnipeg Inc. (SVGAW).

The contribution was made in loving memory of the late Mr. Dennisford “Dennis” Cupid, a stalwart of the Association and a dedicated member of the wider Caribbean community, in Winnipeg.

Mr. Cupid served for over ten years in the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force as a Detective Sergeant before migrating, and as a Past President of SVGAW, as well as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels.

The donation was presented by Mr. John Jack, Outreach Co-ordinator, and his wife Mrs. Verona Bonadie-Jack, Past Women’s Committee Co-ordinator, on behalf of the Association.

Mr. Jack noted that the Association is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary. He said that, as part of this milestone, the Association felt it was important to continue making meaningful contributions, reinforcing its commitment to service and community support.

Meanwhile, the General Manager of the National Broadcasting Corporation, Miss Dionne John, thanked the Association for its generosity and explained that the Medical Fund currently assists persons who are seeking medical treatment abroad.

Miss John said it is the Corporation’s hope to have the Fund amended in the future so that it can also provide support to individuals who require medical assistance locally.

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