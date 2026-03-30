Deputy Prime Minister Leacock assumes leadership of of RSS Council

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Major Honourable St. Clair Leacock, assumed leadership of the Regional Security System Council during a meeting in Saint Lucia.

Addressing the forum, Minister Leacock emphasized that sovereignty in the region is anchored not in wealth or size, but in the rule of law.

He highlighted the importance of a rules-driven approach to security and regional co-operation.

Minister Leacock called on member states to remain resolute, using diplomacy and self-respect, as they work toward a safer, more resilient region.

Minister Leacock also noted that while the regional security system focuses on law and order, its success depends on respecting the rule of law and meeting the people’s expectations, even in the face of complex challenges.

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