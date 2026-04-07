Historian calls for framework to celebrate Heroes at the community and national levels

A call has been made here for a framework to be put in place to celebrate Vincentian heroes at the community and national levels.

The call came from Vincentian Historian Dr. Cleve Scott who said the Government should establish a formal body that would administer a new system to recognize individuals who have made significant contributions at the community level.

Speaking on Radio on Sunday, Dr. Scott said a national system of honors is needed, as the country will soon celebrate its 50th anniversary of independence.

Dr. Scott also called for the establishment of a Chancery that would be responsible for this new mechanism.

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