School Principals urged to look at ways of developing a robust Literacy and Numeracy program
School Principals have been urged to look at ways of developing a robust Literacy and Numeracy Program at the Primary School Level.
Speaking on NBCs Face to Face Program, Minister of Education, Hon. Phillip Jackson said the aim is to address the literacy and numeracy gaps that have persisted over the years.
Minister Jackson said it is important that every child gets a strong foundation in literacy and numeracy.
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