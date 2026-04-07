Several activities planned for this month to raise awareness about Child Abuse and Neglect

A March and Rally is among several activities planned for later this month to raise awareness about child abuse and neglect.

The activities will be spearheaded by the Child Development Division within the Ministry of the Family and Gender Affairs in collaboration with the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund UNICEF.

Portfolio Minister, Hon. Laverne Gibson-Velox outlined the activities at the recent launch of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.

Activities to mark Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month are being held with the theme: See me. Hear me. Protect me. My Safety is Your Responsibility.

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