NLA Chair highlights the need for prudent spending of sponsorship funds during Vincy Mas 2026

Chairperson of the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), Luann Hadaway, has highlighted the need for prudent spending of sponsorship funds, emphasizing the importance of strong governance and full accountability from all recipients.

Speaking at the media launch of Vincy Mas 2026, Mrs. Hadaway said this approach is vital, not only for transparency but also for long-term sustainability.

Mrs. Hadaway said the NLA’s support for Vincy Mas aligns directly with the Authority’s mandate to invest in sports and culture, two essential pillars of national development.

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