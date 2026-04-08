SVG prepares for potential regional impact of as a result of the Middle East Conflict

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among countries in the Caribbean which are preparing for the potential fallout from the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

That’s the word from Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Major the Hon. St. Clair Leacock, who currently serves as Chairman of the Regional Security System (RSS)

Speaking on radio yesterday, Minister Leacock revealed that a special committee has been established to manage regional impacts of the crisis.

He noted that the committee has already begun advising the Cabinet in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on proactive measures to safeguard national and regional stability.

Minister Leacock emphasized that the RSS is not waiting for the full effects of the conflict to reach the Caribbean, but is instead moving swiftly to design strategies, aimed at protecting the region’s security, economy, and resilience.

Minister Leacock stressed that preparation is critical, as global conflicts often trigger disruptions in trade, particularly with regard to energy.

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