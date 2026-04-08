Taiwanese Ambassador pays courtesy visit to Governor-General

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency ,Fiona Huei-Chun Fan recently paid a courtesy call on Governor General His Excellency Stanley John KC.

Ambassador Fan conveyed warm greetings from the Government of Taiwan, and both officials engaged in a productive exchange on the long-standing friendship and shared priorities between their nations.

The Governor-General, who witnessed the historic establishment of diplomatic relations between Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines in 1981, joined Ambassador Fan in reviewing the achievements of decades of co-operation.

These include successful partnerships in Agriculture, Education, Public Health, and Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

The discussions also touched on Taiwan’s political and economic development, as well as the growing support Taiwan continues to receive from the international democratic community and like-minded nations.

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