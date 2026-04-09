Government hosts Cybersecurity Awareness Seminar as part of CARDTP Project

The Government is working with key stakeholders to strengthen cyber security awareness and institutional readiness within the public service.

As part of this thrust the Government hosted a Cyber security and Cybercrime Awareness Seminar yesterday at the Methodist Church Hall.

The seminar was held as part of the Caribbean Digital Transformation Project, CARDTP, which is funded by the World Bank.

Project Coordinator, Winston George said the third phase of the project is focusing on digital skills and technology adoption.

Mr. George underscored the urgency of strengthening cyber security within the public sector.

The CARDTP project is being rolled out in the four Windward Islands.

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