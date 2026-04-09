PM Friday applauds Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce for impactful work with Pocket Rocket Foundation

Prime Minister, the Hon. Dr. Godwin Friday has commended Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce for her role in the Pocket Rocket Foundation.

Fraser Pryce arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines yesterday to participate in 6-a-side football matches involving the Pocket Rocket Foundation team and local teams.

Prime Minister Friday described Fraser Pryce as an inspiration.

The Jamaican athlete said she is pleased to be associated with this initiative, emphasizing the importance of exploring and collaborating across the Caribbean.

The 6-a-side football games will be played at Independence Park in Kingstown on April 10 and at the Chili Playing Field in Georgetown on April 12.

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