Vincentians reminded of the importance of paying attention to the foods they consume

The Nutrition Unit in the Ministry of Health, Wellness, Environmental Health and Energy is reminding Vincentians about the importance of staying in Optimal Health.

This reminder came from Chief Nutritionist, Nicole France, during the Talk Yuh Talk programme aired on NBC Radio.

Miss France said as the school vacation continues, students and teachers should pay close attention to their food consumption and also prioritize exercising to remain in optimal health.

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