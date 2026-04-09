Miss SVG 2026 Pageant set for May 30th

Seven of this country’s young women will showcase their talent in the Miss SVG Pageant next month.

The Pageant which was scheduled for November last year, will now be staged on Saturday May 30th.

Representative of the Beauty Shows committee, Jamie Crick provided details about the pageant at the Media Launch of Vincy Mas 2026.

Ms. Crick says the contestants will be involved in several activities leading up to the Pageant.

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