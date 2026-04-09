Vincy Liberators SVG Celebrating nine years of service

The Vincy Liberators SVG, a non-profit, organization founded on April 9, 2017, is celebrating its 9th anniversary today.

The group, led by President Marius Duncan, operates with the motto We have a country to build; if we don’t, who will.

Speaking with NBC News, Miss Duncan said the organization is dedicated to improving the lives of Vincentians.

Miss Duncan said the week of celebrations began on April 7 and includes a visit to the Lewis Punnett Home today.

The week of activities is being held with the theme: Working Together to Heal Our Nation

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