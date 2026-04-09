NBC’s Special Report- Thursday 9th April,2026
Today marks five years since the last eruption of La Soufriere volcano, and the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) is holding a series of activities to commemorate the occasion.
Director of NEMO, Michelle Forbes said the organization will kick off a Volcano Awareness Month of activities this Friday, aimed at educating the public about the Volcano.
Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Special Report.
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