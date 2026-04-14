RSVGPF to launch major offensive strategy to combat surge in Violent Incidents

An Operational Offensive is to be launched here by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, as it mobilizes resources, in response to the recent spate of violent incidents.

The announcement was made by Commissioner of Police Enville Williams, in a statement issued via the Police Force’s official Facebook page.

Commissioner Williams described the murders which occurred on April 10 at Stoney Ground and April 11 in Buccament as a direct assault on the peace, dignity, and soul of the country.

He noted that the recent upsurge in violent crime is not just a Police matter but an assault on the peace of Vincentians.

And he pledged that the Police Force would mobilize the machinery of the state to hunt down the perpetrators and restore public confidence.

Commissioner Williams appealed to law-abiding citizens to speak up, warning that silence allows criminal activity to continue.

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