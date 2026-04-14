NEMO commends volunteers who supported the organization during the La Soufrière Eruptions of 2021

Director of the National Emergency Management Organisation, NEMO, Michelle Forbes has commended the volunteers who supported the organization, following the last explosive eruption of La Soufriere Volcano in 2021.

Miss Forbes disclosed that more than 1,500 persons from across various communities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, supported the emergency response during the peak of the 2021 volcanic eruption.

She made the disclosure during her remarks at the launch of the Ex X Project hosted by NEMO last Friday

Miss Forbes explained that following the explosive eruption of La Soufrière, NEMO was able to upgrade the Belmont Observatory, strengthening the country’s monitoring capacity.

The launch of the Ex X Project was held as part of NEMO’s activities to commemorate the 5th anniversary of the last explosive eruption of La Soufriere.

The activities are being held with the theme: Legacy of La Soufrière – Our Home, Our Hazard, Our Heritage

The Ex-X project focuses on the activity of three volcanoes in the Eastern Caribbean.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related