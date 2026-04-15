Prime Minister Friday commits to Government and Private sector collaboration

Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday has given the assurance that the Government is seeking ways to partner with the Private Sector to spur economic growth.

The Prime Minister made the disclosure during a Caribbean Leaders Open Dialogue entitled: From Policy to Paychecks – Strengthening the Business Climate for jobs in the Caribbean.

Dr. Friday said joining forces with the Private Sector will create sustainable growth and development locally.

Prime Minister Friday indicated that the Government has identified four pillars that will contribute to the growth of the economy.

The session, held on Tuesday at the World Bank Headquarters in Washington D.C also featured presentations from Dr. Norman Loayza – Director of Policy Indicators Group at the World Bank.

The session was moderated by Principal Investment Officer – Michelle Ottley.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related