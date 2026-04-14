SVG Addresses 244th Session of UNESCO Executive Board in Paris,France

Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Vocational Training, Innovation, Digital Transformation, and Information Hon Laverne King has addressed the 224th Session of the UNESCO Executive Board, which is being held from April 8th to the 23rd, at UNESCO Headquarters in Paris.

The presentation was the first statement by St. Vincent and the Grenadines since being elected to the Executive Board.

In her address, Minister King said countries are increasingly choosing to rely on UNESCO voluntarily, which shows strong trust in the organization. However, she noted that most of the funding comes with specific conditions, which makes managing finances more complicated.

Minister King re-affirmed the commitment of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to advancing education reform. She emphasized the importance of empowering youth, and strengthening resilience in small island developing states (SIDS).

Like this: Like Loading...

Related