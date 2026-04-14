SVG Electrical Inspectorate launches EIMIS Online platform for enhanced sector transparency and safety

A new online platform called the Electrical Inspectorate Management Information System (EIMIS), has been launched by the Electrical Inspectorate Department in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The initiative is aimed at improving transparency and safety in the electrical sector.

Delivering remarks at the Launch, Chief Electrical Inspector, Hethlyn Francis said the System strengthens accountability and significantly improves efficiency across its operation.

Miss Francis noted that the move towards digital transformation is a necessary step.

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