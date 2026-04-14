The Richmond Vale Academy, RVA, is preparing to host a three-day Coral Restoration Workshop next week, which is expected to bring together regional and international experts.

The workshop is set to take place from April 20th to 22nd at the RVA, located in North Leeward.

Elisabeth Axelsten – Teacher at the Richmond Vale Academy, told NBC News, that the RVA will be rolling out a coral reef sentitization program, to educate the public on the importance of preserving coral reefs.

Miss Axelsten said the sessions will include presentations on restoration sites, as well as technical sessions led by Todd Barber of the Reef Ball Foundation and Dr. Harmony Martel of Florida International University.

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