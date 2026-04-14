Steps are being taken here to more efficiently manage vending on beaches across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in accordance with the stipulations of the Beach Vending Act in November 2025.

The law designates 17 beaches where vending will be permitted, while keeping all others strictly off-limits.

Speaking with the Agency for Public Information, Superintendent for Terrestrial and Marine Parks, Kevin Providence, said the Act outlines three categories of services that are allowed.

Mr. Providence explained that specific areas have been allocated for beach vending.

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