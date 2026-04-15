Vincentian Geologist says new survey is expected to assist in developing Disaster Risk Reduction Strategies

Vincentian Geologist, Dr. Richard Robertson says the findings of the Expecting the Unexpected Survey are expected to have far reaching implications for disaster risk reduction strategies.

Dr. Robertson is among a group of University Researchers who will be involved in the project which was launched at the UWI Global Campus on Friday.

Speaking on NBC Radio on Monday, Dr. Robertson spoke about an important element of the project, which will be carried out over the next six months.

Robertson said through this process, the team will get a better idea of all the signals from the volcano.

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