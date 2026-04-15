Bethel High School celebrates 50th Anniversary with a Church service and other activities
The Bethel High School hosted an Anniversary Service today as part of its 50th anniversary celebration.
The service was held at the school grounds at Campden Park with the theme – Rooted in Dedication and Discipline – Rising to Excellence – Our Fifty Year Journey.
Delivering brief remarks at the service, Minister of Education Hon. Phillip Jackson commended the School on its milestone achievement.
The School will also host a Games Evening on April 18th and a Gala and Awards Night on May 2nd at La Vue as part of the 50th anniversary celebration.
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