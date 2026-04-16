Steps are expected to be taken soon by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to improve conservation and reduce the incidence of pollution in rivers and streams.

The issue was raised by Minister of Fisheries, Marine and Land Conservation, and Climate Resilience, Hon Conroy Huggins.

Speaking on NBC’s Talk Yuh Talk programme on Tuesday, Minister Huggins noted that there is significant pollution of rivers and streams across the country.

Minister Huggins said discussions are being held, with a view towards addressing conservation issues.

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