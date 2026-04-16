Local and regional stakeholders in the Education sector are today wrapping up deliberations at the Programme for Educational Advancement and Relevant Learning or PEARL Summit, which is taking place at the Holiday Inn Conference Room.

The Summit brings together Education stakeholders from across the OECS, as well as Regional Policy Makers and Technical Experts to advance innovation and resilience across the Eastern Caribbean.

Delivering remarks at the opening sessions, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Myccle Burke, highlighted the importance adopting a collaborative approach to consolidating the gains in the Education sector.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related