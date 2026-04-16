ROC – Taiwan Navy Midshipmen Visits SVG as part of 45th Anniversary Celebration of Diplomatic Ties

A Joint Honour Guard Ceremony featuring the Navy of the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force, was held here yesterday at the Arnos Vale Stadium.

Addressing the event, Acting Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Major the Hon. St. Clair Leacock, delivered a message of gratitude as he welcomed the Mid-Shipmen Cruising and Training Squadron from Taiwan.

The event formed part of the squadron’s Caribbean goodwill tour, and was attended by members of Cabinet, other Dignitaries, and representatives of the local corporate community.

In his remarks, the Acting Prime Minister commended Taiwan for its steadfast role in advancing the development of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on all fronts.

The Acting Prime Minister also praised Taiwan’s scholarship program, which has provided Vincentian students with opportunities to pursue tertiary education abroad.

The visit of the 2026 Mid-shipmen Cruising and Training Squadron formed part of celebrations marking 45 years of diplomatic relations between St Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan

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