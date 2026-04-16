Ambassador to the ROC(Taiwan) highlights strong Diplomatic Ties between SVG and Taiwan

Taiwanese Ambassador to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Her Excellency Fiona Huei-Chun Fan, said she was deeply moved and pleased with the turn-out at yesterday’s event.

Ambassador Fan noted that the event was an expression of friendship, trust, and shared destiny between both countries.

During the ceremony there were presentations by the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force Band, the R.O.C Naval Academy Drum and Bugle Corps, the R.O.C Navy Band and Honour Guard and the R.O.C Marine Corps Chikwondo Team as well as a Joint Band Presentation.

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