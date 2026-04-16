Electrical Inspectorate launches new electrical licensing framework and Digital Inspection System

The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has taken a decisive step toward strengthening safety and professionalism in the electrical industry.

Minister of Transport, Infrastructure and Physical Planning, Hon. Nigel Stephenson, has announced the restructuring of the wiremen licensing framework, describing it as the dawn of a new era for the profession.

Minister Stephenson explained that the framework establishes a clear pathway to certification, enabling wiremen to operate with confidence, credibility, and pride in their work.

The Minister noted that proper licensing and certification in the electrical industry is critical for safety.

Minister Stephenson was delivering remarks at the official launch of the new online platform called the Electrical Inspectorate Management Information System (EIMIS)

The EIMIS will allow contractors, electricians, and members of the public to submit and track inspection requests online, streamline scheduling, and improve compliance monitoring

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