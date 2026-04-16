Local Small Businesses continue to receive Hurricane Beryl Recovery grants under BERRy Project

Small Business persons in St. Vincent and the Grenadines who were adversely impacted by the passage of Hurricane Beryl in July 2024 are continuing to receive support from the Government.

This is being done through the Beryl Emergency Resilient and Recovery or BERRY Project.

The project is financed through a World Bank Loan of 63-million U.S. dollars, and includes the provision of grant funding to micro and small businesses which were affected by Hurricane Beryl.

Communications Specialist for the project, Ari Shaw says small business persons on the mainland are being encouraged to apply for grant funding.

Mr. Shaw explained how small business persons could apply for the funding.

The Business Support Grant ranges from one thousand to three thousand U.S. dollars, and successful applicants are required to participate in mandatory two-day Business Support training.

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