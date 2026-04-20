Vincentians in the Diaspora assured that there are many Financial Investment Opportunities available through BOSVG

Vincentians in the Diaspora have been assured that financing opportunities are available to investors, through the range services offered by the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, BOSVG.

This assurance came from the BOSVG’s Relationship Banking Manager Shelly- Ann Samuel, as she delivered remarks at yesterday’s Forum in London

Mrs. Samuel said the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines maintains a strong financial position, anchored by assets of over 2 billion EC dollars.

She disclosed that over the past 49 years, the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has demonstrated remarkable resilience and development, with a growing network across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

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