Minister King says the Vincentian Diaspora is a Cornerstone of National Development

The Vincentian Diaspora has been described as a cornerstone of national development and not an afterthought.

The point was made by Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training, Innovation and Digital Transformation, Hon Laverne King, as she delivered the feature address at Sunday’s Conference

Minister King emphasized that diaspora engagement is not only about projects but about harnessing knowledge, hope, and perspectives, which she described as a form of capital as valuable as financial investment.

She stressed that St. Vincent and the Grenadines is open for business, and that Government is committed to building an opportunity-rich country, but development must be a shared effort.

Minister King added that the Vincentian Diaspora can play a critical role in sustained growth and nation building.

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