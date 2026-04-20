Vincentians in the Diaspora encouraged to Invest in their Country’s Future

A call has been made for Vincentians living in the Diaspora to invest in the nation’s future.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines High Commissioner to the United Kingdom His Excellency Brereton Horne, made the made the call, during his remarks at the opening of a Conference hosted by Invest SVG in London yesterday.

The event was held as part of activities for the first leg of a Diaspora Outreach and Investment Tour organised by Invest SVG, with the theme: Home is where the Heart is

During his remarks, High Commissioner Horne underscored the vital role of the Vincentian diaspora.

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