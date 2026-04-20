Six Bills among items on the Order Paper for Tuesday’s Meeting of Parliament

Six Bills are listed to be dealt with at a meeting of Parliament, set to take place tomorrow.

The list includes the Daily Paid and Minor Salaried Officers Compassionate Gratuity Bill; the Pensions Amendment Bill;and the Illiterates Protection Amendment Bill.

Members of Parliament will also debate the Advance Passenger Information and Passenger Name Record Bill; the Representation of the People Amendment Bill; and the Constitution of St. Vincent and the Grenadines Amendment Bill.

The Order Paper also includes nine questions for oral answers from the Opposition, and a Motion on the establishment of a National Development Bank for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, proposed by Government Senator Honourable Chelsea Alexander.

Tomorrow’s meeting is scheduled to begin at ten tomorrow morning at the Assembly Chamber in Calliaqua.

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