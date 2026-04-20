SVGs Disaster Risk Management Programme to receive major boost with US$20 Million OPEC Loan

This country’s Disaster Risk Management Programme is receiving a major boost, with a loan of US$20 million from the OPEC Fund.

The funds are expected to strengthen national capacity for disaster preparedness, response and mitigation.

A release from the Prime Minister’s Office says this is a critical priority for an island on the frontlines of climate change.

The program also supports the conservation and responsible management of natural resources, helping to safeguard the environmental assets that sustain both people and the economy.

It is also fully aligned with the government’s National Economic and Social Development Plan.

The loan was signed on the sidelines of the World Bank Meetings in Washington D.C. by Prime Minister Dr. Hon Godwin Friday, and the President of the OPEC Fund, Dr. Abdul-hamid Alkha-lifa.

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