Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary highlights the contribution of the Vincentian Diaspora to SVG

The contribution of the Vincentian Diaspora to St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been highlighted by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sandy Peters-Phillips.

Mrs. Peters-Phillips was speaking at a Conference hosted by Invest SVG in the United Kingdom on Sunday, as part of a Diaspora Outreach and Investment tour.

She said Vincentians in the Diaspora have made a remarkable impact across professions, industries and Communities.

Head of the Private Sector Development Department, Christo Primus in his presentation noted that Small Island Developing States are faced with unique resource challenges which limit their ability to grow their economies in a sustainable manner.

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