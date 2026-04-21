BOSVG launches Diaspora Unit to provide seamless support for International customers

A Diaspora Unit has been established at the Bank of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, BOSVG, to provide seamless support for international customers, including Vincentians in the Diaspora who may wish to invest in the country.

This was disclosed by Marketing and Communications Manager at the BOSVG Patricia John, as she addressed the Conference hosted by Invest SVG in London on Sunday.

Mrs. John said this initiative reflects the Bank’s broader mission to strengthen connections with Vincentians abroad while supporting the nation’s economic growth.

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