Total Government revenues amounted to 193.4 million dollars in the first quarter of this year.

This was disclosed in Parliament by Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Dr. Hon. Godwin Friday, in response to a question on the fiscal outturn of the Central Government for the first quarter with comparisons to the first quarter of 2025.

The Prime Minister said this figure represents a 0.6 percent decline over last year’s figure.

Prime Minister Friday said there was an increase in the collection of taxes in 2026 in comparison with the previous year.

And according to Prime Minister Friday, expenditures for the first quarter were reported at over 200 million dollars.

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