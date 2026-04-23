NBC’s Special Report- Thursday 23rd April,2026

Vincentian Gospel Artiste, Kiokya Cruickshank, is the first Vincentian ever to be a Finalist at the Gospel Choice Music Awards (GCMA) in Atlanta, Georgia, breaking ground by being nominated in four categories

The Gospel Choice Music Awards, is an International Awards Platform that endeavors to recognize the Heritage of Gospel Music, while celebrating independent artists around the world.

Nerissa Sandy has the story in today’s special report.

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